10-year-old challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distractio - WNEM TV 5

10-year-old challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distraction'

Posted: Updated:

After one of her friends was sent home for violating a school dress code banning leggings, a 10-year-old is fighting back with protest and a petition against her city’s school district. 

WXIA-TV reports a fifth-grade student from Atlanta wants to change the policy barring students wearing "skin-tight" clothing to school. The policy deems the popular leg wear a "distraction." 

The fifth grader said the policy is unfair and shames girls. She's collected hundreds of signatures on a Change.org petition to change the rules. 

Do you think leggings should be considered "distracting?"

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.