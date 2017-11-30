10-year-old challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distraction'

After one of her friends was sent home for violating a school dress code banning leggings, a 10-year-old is fighting back with protest and a petition against her city’s school district.

WXIA-TV reports a fifth-grade student from Atlanta wants to change the policy barring students wearing "skin-tight" clothing to school. The policy deems the popular leg wear a "distraction."

The fifth grader said the policy is unfair and shames girls. She's collected hundreds of signatures on a Change.org petition to change the rules.

