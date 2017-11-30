Autopsy: Michigan teacher likely died by strangulation

A medical examiner says a Michigan teacher likely died of strangulation.

Officials said Theresa Lockhart’s husband, Christopher Lockhart, confessed to killing her in a suicide note, along with providing a map to where he buried her body.

In the three-page document released Tuesday from Western Michigan University’s pathology department, medical examiners wrote that Theresa died likely from strangulation the night of May 18 before being buried the next day.

The 44-year-old’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Allegan County game area five months after she went missing from Kalamazoo County.

The documents show Theresa was found wearing a long-sleeved red sweater, yellow pants, sneakers and a ring.

The report states Theresa’s remains were mostly skeletal due to decomposition from the elements. She was positively identified by dental records.

Due to the decomposition, medical examiners couldn’t rule a specific cause of death, but said she likely died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

Police named Theresa’s husband a “person of interest” early in the investigation, but now arrests were every made in the case.

Theresa’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalamazoo.

