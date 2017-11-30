Students charged after handgun brought to Mt. Morris school on dare

Authorities say two Mid-Michigan freshmen are facing charges after one of them brought his parents' handgun to school on a dare.

Mt. Morris Police Chief Keith Becker said a 15-year-old boy told his friends about his easy access to guns, so they challenged him to bring one to their Flint-area school. Becker says the gun was in the boy's backpack Tuesday at Mt. Morris E.A. Johnson Memorial High School.

Becker said the teen asked another 15-year-old boy to keep the gun for the rest of the day, but that boy got nervous while walking home and ditched the weapon. In a letter addressed to students and parents, Superintendent Renae Galsterer said the gun was found in town near railroad tracks. ?

“We will continue to work with the Mt. Morris Police Department to learn from this situation to help prevent occurrences such as this from happening again,” the letter read. “Once again, please talk to your child about the importance of good decisions, school safety and the rippling effects of such actions.”

The teens face charges as juveniles including carrying a concealed weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

>>Read the full letter sent to parents here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.