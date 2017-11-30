Person in custody after man, 59, shot and killed at Flint home

It happened about 1:14 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at home on the 1900 block of Joliet.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

A suspect is in custody, but officials have not released any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Troy Simpson at 810-237-6925, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.