Rainy start, but dry weather returns this afternoon

After a gorgeous, but cooler Wednesday, showers have returned to Mid-Michigan this morning. While they may be a nuisance as we kick off the second half of the workweek, once we get past this hurdle, we're on cruise control right into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Most of the shower activity this morning will fall as rain, some snowflakes will be possible in some of our northern counties before temperatures warm up and change everything over to rain.

While we like to play these situations conservatively and want you to watch for slick areas, most of our temperatures are above freezing, so we don't expect major issues out on the roads or much accumulation. Out-the-door temperatures are generally in the middle and upper 30s.

These showers should exit the area around lunchtime in far eastern areas of the Thumb and we'll dry out for the rest of our Thursday. We'll even sneak in some partial clearing and sun behind the front, although some of that cloud cover could be a bit stubborn in areas north of US-10.

Highs should jump into the middle 40s in most areas this afternoon, with a few upper 40s possible near I-69. Winds will be breezy around 10-20 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 25 miles per hour, so wind chills will fall into the 30s from time to time.

Expect clouds to clear out a bit overnight too, which will give us an opportunity for a substantial cool down into the upper 20s for overnight lows. Winds will die down heading into tonight as well.

Friday

Skies will feature of plenty of sunshine on Friday providing us a pleasant end to the workweek. With plenty of clearing overnight Thursday into Friday morning, we have a chilly start ahead of us in the 20s.

But with plenty of sun, we should manage high temperatures into the middle 40s again for the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected either, so your Friday evening plans should be in fantastic shape!

Saturday & Sunday

A disturbance passing through late Friday into Saturday will pass through dry, but some extra cloud cover will move in overnight and to start our Saturday. However, it looks like that cloud cover will make a quick exit, with partly sunny skies following for the rest of the day.

Like we've seen many times this week, highs on Saturday will land in the middle 40s for the afternoon.

Expect more of the same on Sunday with plenty of sun to start the day, with cloud cover increasing slightly into the afternoon and evening. Middle and upper 40s will be the target on Sunday afternoon.

Both days will also have winds that will be fairly light, which means it's a great weekend to get those decorations up outside and on the house. It's also a great weekend to get that Christmas tree if you haven't already.

Enjoy the warmth now, it looks like a pattern change is on the way next week. For a look at that, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast!

