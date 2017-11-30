Bill would outlaw dogs on drivers' laps in Michigan

A bill introduced to Michigan lawmakers would make it illegal for drivers to have their dogs on their laps while behind the wheel.

Democrat State Rep. LaTanya Garrett from Detroit introduced the bill Tuesday. It would prohibit anyone from operating a vehicle while a dog sits on their lap.

>>Read the full legislature here<<

The violation would be a civil infraction with first time offenders being fined $100. A $200 fine would follow for any other offenses.

Do you think dogs should be allowed on their owner's lap while driving?

