Gladwin woman charged with using vehicle to commit assault

Authorities have arrested a wanted Mid-Michigan woman who they said used a vehicle to commit an assault.

Pollyanna Zombeck, 47, from Gladwin was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27 in Harrison on an outstanding warrant out of Gladwin County.

Officials said the warrant was issued back in August after a report was submitted to the prosecutor for review. The original incident allegedly occurred in Sage Township on or about August 8.

Zombeck was arraigned Tuesday on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle).

Her bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety 10 percent.

No further details on the incident were released.

