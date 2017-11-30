Spokesman: 'Media assault' to blame for Conyers' health woes

A political consultant says U.S. Rep. John Conyers has been hospitalized in Detroit.

Sam Riddle said Thursday he spoke to Conyers' wife, Monica Conyers. Riddle says he doesn't know why the Democrat congressman was hospitalized or his condition.

He declined to name the hospital.

"The congressman's health is not what it should be. And a lot of that is directly attributable to this media assault. You know, if the media would take the time to go after pedophiles, known pedophiles, if the media would camp and crash the Christmas party of President Trump... and go after the information about those dozens of women that accused the president of verifiable sexual assaults, you might have something and you could leave Congressman Conyers alone," Riddle said.

The 88-year-old Conyers has been under pressure after multiple women who've worked for him accused him of sexual harassment.

He denies the allegations, and his lawyer says he won't resign.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that the accusations against Conyers are "serious, disappointing and very credible. It's very sad," and that he should resign.

Pelosi said "zero tolerance means consequences - for everyone no matter how great the legacy it's not licensed to harass or discriminate. In fact it makes it even more disappointing."

One woman, Marion Brown, told NBC's "Today" show on Thursday that she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade before she was fired.

Conyers is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

