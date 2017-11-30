Gladwin man charged with sex crimes - WNEM TV 5

Gladwin man charged with sex crimes

A Gladwin man has been arrested and accused of sex crimes.

Gladwin County Deputies were called to a Hay Township home on Nov. 28 for an assault complaint.

There they arrested 59-year-old Victor Collins.

He was charged on Nov. 29 with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Officials said he has a prior history of sexual misconduct.

Collins has registered as a sex offender since 2001, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. He was previously convicted of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. 

