Gladwin man charged with sex crimes

A Gladwin man has been arrested and accused of sex crimes.

Gladwin County Deputies were called to a Hay Township home on Nov. 28 for an assault complaint.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

There they arrested 59-year-old Victor Collins.

He was charged on Nov. 29 with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Officials said he has a prior history of sexual misconduct.

Collins has registered as a sex offender since 2001, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. He was previously convicted of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.