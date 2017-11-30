Tips sought to help identify woman's remains found in 1994

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying human remains found in Northern Michigan more than 20 years ago.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post and the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department said the human skeletal remains were found by a bow hunter in October 1994 while walking in a wooded area off Bamfield Road, near Curtisville and Alcona Dam.

Michigan State University anthropologists have determined the remains are that of a female 30-50 years old and approximately 4’ 7” to 5’ 6” tall.

The woman was likely of European ancestry, commonly referred to as Caucasian, but no population group should be excluded,” investigators said.

Evidence of a fracture to the skull suggests the woman may have experienced some type of trauma at or around the time of her death.

Investigators believe her remains may have been in the wooded area for up to four years before being discovered.

The investigation as advanced as new DNA technology becomes available.

A mitochondrial DNA sample was collected by scientists at the University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification and a full DNA profile has been uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database also posted a case profile to help in the investigation.

Several artistic renderings have been done by forensic artists and are being released to help prompt tips from the public.

First image (left) – Two-dimensional sketch completed by a MSP forensic artist. This was drawn in in graphite and used anthropological landmarks on the skull to give a glimpse of what the woman may have looked like when alive.

Second image (middle) – Digital rendering completed by a forensic artist from Louisiana State University’s Missing Persons Molecular and Medical Genetics Department. This technique was aided by a 3D scan of the skull.

Third image (right) – 3D clay model of the skull completed by a FBI forensic artist. This technique is much like the two-dimensional approach, but uses clay applied to the cast skull.

If you have any information on the woman's identity, please call D/Sgt. Jennifer Pintar with MSP Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.

