Bad Axe man dies after being pinned by log

A Mid-Michigan man has died after authorities say he became pinned by a large log while cutting wood.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at a home on Lackie Road in Meade Township.

Philip E. Zoldos, 58, from Bad Axe was cutting wood near a pile of long logs when a large piece rolled onto him and pinned him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson.

Hanson said Zoldos had just been cutting wood approximately 20 minutes earlier near his wife, Patricia. She had gone into a nearby house of homeowner Steven Vaughan.

“When she came out to check on him, she found him pinned and called for help from Steven,” Hanson said.

Vaughan immediately got a forklift and removed the log off from Zoldos, then began CPR. Zodos was pronounced dead an hour later, Hanson said.

An autopsy will be scheduled at a future date.

