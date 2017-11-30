Hundreds of recruits sworn in as Michigan State Police troopers

More than 100 new Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are ready to report to work.

The 133rd Trooper Recruit School graduated 127 new troopers Thursday. They will report for duty at MSP posts across the state next week.

>>Slideshow: MSP trooper graduation<<

“These men and women have chosen a very rewarding career,” said graduation keynote speaker, Governor Rick Snyder. “We wish our newest troopers safety each day. Thank you for dedicating your life to serving and protecting the residents of our great state.”

Snyder encouraged the recruits to face the challenges ahead for the next century.

"The next 100 years are going to be some of the most challenging that we've ever faced because of many of the changes in our society from technology. We'll have autonomous cars. We'll have cyber issues in terms of cyber security. Plus we're in a very divided society today. And I really encourage them to reach out and get engaged within the community," Snyder said.

The 133rd Trooper Recruit School began on June 4, 2017, with 160 prospective troopers. For the past 26 weeks, recruits trained in a variety of fields including firearms, patrol techniques, criminal law, crime scene processing, and precision driving.

"We're now going to get them out into the field. Now's when the real work starts is what we tell them. But we're as happy as getting them in as they are to get through recruit school," said Capt. Gene Napp, with MSP's third district.

This marks the largest graduating class since 2000.

"I wanted to be part of something that was great and I feel that I made the right decision," said Frashaun Darrough, of Flint.

The 25-year-old is one of the graduated recruits. It is a goal he has worked extremely hard for and said law enforcement is something he has always wanted to do.

"It was actually definitely the hardest thing I ever did in my life, but this program definitely molds you to be of service to the residents of Michigan. So I'm looking forward to it," Darrough said.

Although he won't be stationed at the MSP post in Flint, he said he is fortunate enough to be able to serve as an inspiration for those back home.

"I'm looking forward to being a role model. That's part of the whole reason I joined this profession. Gandhi said it best, be the change you want to see. And I'm looking forward to being that," Darrough said.

A total of 35 new recruits will be heading to posts here in Mid-Michigan:

Six troopers will be heading to the Tri-City Post.

Four troopers will be heading to the West Branch Post.

Three troopers will be heading to the Caro Post.

Four troopers will be heading to the Lapeer Post.

Twelve troopers will be heading to the Lapeer Post.

Three troopers will be heading to the Mt. Pleasant Post.

Three troopers will be heading to the Houghton Lake Post.

Including these new troopers, there are 1,244 troopers assigned statewide.

>>Click here to see the full list of troopers and their assigned posts<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.