Cash reward offered for information leading to Markee Smith's ar

Cash reward offered for information leading to Markee Smith's arrest


Markee Smith (Source: Crime Stoppers) Markee Smith (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Markee Smith.

Smith, 26, is wanted for manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a traffic accident causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident.

Smith is 6'2" and 175 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

