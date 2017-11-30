Cash reward offered for information leading to Markee Smith's arrest

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Markee Smith.

Smith, 26, is wanted for manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a traffic accident causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident.

Smith is 6'2" and 175 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

