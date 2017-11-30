Dorothy Zehnder to turn 96 on Friday

A Mid-Michigan matriarch turns 96-years-old on Dec. 1.

Dorothy Zehnder is known far and wide as the head of the Zehnder family in Frankenmuth.

"I eat chicken every day," she said.

That's no surprise since she is famous for her chicken.

Zehnder is the matriarch of a restaurant and hotel dynasty in Frankenmuth. Six days a week you can find her in the kitchen of the Bavarian Inn making sure the food is being cooked up to specifications, checking food storage, the menu and reservations.

She went to work as a waitress at the restaurant when she was 18.

"I'm just another ordinary person like the employees are or anyone on the street. I don't regard myself as important," Zehnder said.

But she does think her family is important.

"It means a lot to me. I was brought up in a family atmosphere and you feel good if you know your family is around you. And if you have any problems, family is here to help you," Zehnder said.

While she goes to the restaurant to make sure everything is going fine, her son and other family members are glad she is there day in and day out.

"Not only are we blessed as family to have mom close by, but the thousands and thousands that work with mom in the kitchen and see how she looks at things and how you butter a sandwich, how you fry chicken. Mom watches the quality day in and day out," Bill Zehnder said.

Does she ever plan on slowing down? She said she has, somewhat.

"I maybe don't wash dishes anymore or do things like that," she said.

The Bavarian Inn invites people to the restaurant on Friday to wish Dorothy Zehnder a happy birthday.

