Church to host annual living nativity event

A Mid-Michigan church community is hosting a live nativity scene.

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Saginaw is traveling back in time to the heart of Christmas.

"It's extremely exciting," said Amy Terry, chairperson for Immanuel Lutheran's Living Nativity.

She said the living nativity takes people back in time and immerses them in the Christmas spirit.

"You go on about a 20 to 25 minute journey out into Bethlehem. We have a marketplace. We have the profits. We have soldiers. And we end at the manger scene where you hear the story of Jesus and his birth," Terry said.

Folks are invited to begin the journey from inside the church. Terry said it is fully interactive from start to finish.

The event is complete with caroling and live animals.

Terry said the annual event is fun for the entire family.

"Afterward we invite people to come in and have some refreshments and have a Merry Christmas," Terry said.

Jeff Reinbold, cast member in the living nativity, is playing a Roman soldier. He and Terry have been involved since the very first show. This will be the church's 21st living nativity.

Reinbold said it's always interesting to see how people react during the show.

"It's a lot of fun just trying to see their reaction and hopefully we don't make the little kids cry too much," Reinbold said.

All laughs aside, he said he hopes the nativity brings people together.

"When folks come we hope that they would bring their neighbors, their friends, those folks that need this story at this time in their life," Reinbold said.

The living nativity is happening at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The performance is handicap accessible.

