Michigan House votes to allow year-round frog hunting - WNEM TV 5

Michigan House votes to allow year-round frog hunting

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Legislation that has advanced another step in Michigan would let hunters kill frogs year round and lift a ban against spearing frogs by using an artificial light.

The House passed the bill 69-39 Thursday after changing a version that previously cleared the Senate. The House also voted 84-24 to prohibit hunting reptiles or amphibians for commercial purposes.

Michigan now bans killing any species of frog between mid-November and late spring.

It also bars frog-spearing -- or "gigging" -- which is popular among young people in southern states, according to a legislative analysis.

The bill's opponents say frog-spearing is inhumane and frogs need protection to breed.

Supporters counter that it makes no sense to prohibit frog-spearing with a flashlight because hunters already can use artificial light to net or hook frogs.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.