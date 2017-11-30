Michigan House votes to allow year-round frog hunting

Legislation that has advanced another step in Michigan would let hunters kill frogs year round and lift a ban against spearing frogs by using an artificial light.

The House passed the bill 69-39 Thursday after changing a version that previously cleared the Senate. The House also voted 84-24 to prohibit hunting reptiles or amphibians for commercial purposes.

Michigan now bans killing any species of frog between mid-November and late spring.

It also bars frog-spearing -- or "gigging" -- which is popular among young people in southern states, according to a legislative analysis.

The bill's opponents say frog-spearing is inhumane and frogs need protection to breed.

Supporters counter that it makes no sense to prohibit frog-spearing with a flashlight because hunters already can use artificial light to net or hook frogs.

