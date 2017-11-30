Police, firefighters oppose retirement bills

Police and firefighters are opposing newly introduced legislation that would force municipalities to address underfunded pension and retiree health care plans.

A coalition of unionized police officers, firefighters and police and fire chiefs said Thursday it had "some agreement" with Republican legislative leaders on conceptual issues, but the bills as introduced go "beyond those concepts."

The unions and groups say letting the state impose benefit changes is contrary to recommendations made by a task force created by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Majority Republicans say many communities are adequately addressing their unfunded liabilities or are taking steps to do so, but some are not and risk going into bankruptcy. They say the bills are designed to ensure municipalities are acting because retirement costs are eating into 20 percent of budgets in many places.

