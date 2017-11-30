Family seeks help after losing almost everything in house fire

Welcoming a newborn into the family should be a joyous occasion for any household, but one family's joy was cut short when tragedy struck.

The Martinez family lost everything they own to the fire that even stole the roof from over their heads.

"It was like shocking to me. I didn't imagine this happening to me ever," said Jamari Luter, 10.

It has been a roller coaster of a month for the Saginaw family.

They welcomed a brand new baby one week and dealt with a devastating loss the next.

Hilda Martinez gave birth to her fifth child two weeks ago and shortly after was met with the unexpected.

"We had a fire. It was in the kitchen. We lost the laundry room and a part of the bathroom. And we lost all our food. Everything was smoke damaged," she said.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Some of the damage has already been repaired, but they lost all of their food and most of their children's clothing.

The money they need to replace the lost items has been spent on repairs.

"We need food. We have like cereal," Jamari said. "We need clothes."

With the holiday season already here, Martinez said she hasn't even started thinking about what she is going to do.

"We haven't even gotten that far as far as Christmas. We're just thinking about today and making it for today," she said.

Jamari said this has been quite the challenge for his family of seven. They are looking for any help they can get.

"I wanted to cry about this, but I want us to be strong. It's pretty hard because we don't have any food and my dad is carrying all of us on his back," Jamari said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.