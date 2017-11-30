Adolescents get inside look at life in jail

A Mid-Michigan jail offered local youth an inside view of what it's like to spend time behind bars.

"My mom was like 'oh well, you're going to jail,'" said Cooper Smith, 14.

Cooper was part of the group of teens who got a first class ticket to the Shiawassee County Jail on Thursday.

It's a new program called Inside Look. They show kids what jail is really like in hopes it prevents them from falling in with the wrong crowd.

"These kids a lot of times have no idea what really waits for them when they make these kinds of decisions," Shiawassee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Bonk said.

The teens even got to talk to the inmates.

"I wouldn't want to be here. I don't like it here," said Maraya Aymore, teen. "It's sad to see that you can't see your family."

The sheriff said it's too early to tell just how effective the program is since it is just starting, but they are going to keep on doing it and perfecting it.

The program is for youth ages 11 through 15.

