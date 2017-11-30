Northwood falls to Northern GLIAC Men's hoop opener

November 30, 2017 OVERVIEW – NORTHERN MICHIGAN SCORE: Northern Michigan Wildcats 82, Northwood 71

RECORDS: Northwood (2-4, 0-1 GLIAC), Northern Michigan (4-3, 1-0 GLIAC) LOCATION: Berry Events Center – Marquette, Mich. RECAP: In a game of runs, Northern Michigan finishes the game strong in posting an 82-71 win over Northwood Thursday night (November 30). FIRST HALF After the Timberwolves scored the opening point on a free throw, the Wildcats led throughout the opening half.

The Wildcats led by as many as 14 on two separate occasions, the last of which came at 44-30 with 3:39 remaining.

But the Timberwolves responded with a strong finish to the opening half, scoring 10 of the final 12 points in the final 2:51 to cut the advantage down to 46-40 at the break.

Northwood 43.8 percent from the floor in the half (14-32) overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range (5-12). NU also knocked down 7 of nine from the foul line (77.8 percent).

Northern Michigan finished the half at 51.4 percent overall (19-37), 30.0 percent from 3-pont range (3-10) and 83.3 percent from the foul line (5-6).

Nick Spitzley was the best player on the floor for Northwood in the opening half, scoring 16 points on 6-8 shooting overall and 4-6 from 3-point range. SECOND HALF Northern Michigan got off to a fast start, scoring 15 of the first 21 points of the second half to make the score 61-46 with 13:33 remaining in the contest.

The Timberwolves fought back with a run of their own, scoring 10 straight points to cut the lead down to five at 61-56.

Northwood got within four points with under nine minutes remaining in the game, but that is as close as the Timberwolves would get.

A 17-6 burst by NMU put the Wildcats back up by 15 points to close out the Timberwolves.

Northwood struggled from the floor in the second half, shooting 31.3 percent (10-32). NU did shoot it well from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes, going 6-13. The Timberwolves went just 5-11 from the foul line in the second half.

Northern Michigan finished the second half at 48.3 percent (14-19) and 8-8 from the foul line. GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Northwood .375 (24-64), Northern Michigan .500 (33-66)

3-PT PERCENTAGE : Northwood .440 (11-25), Northern Michigan .214 (3-14)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Northwood .600 (12-20), Northern Michigan .929 (13-14)

REBOUNDS: Northwood 37 (13 offensive), Northern Michigan 38 (nine offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Northwood 11/11, Northern Michigan 4/11 TOP NU PERFORMERS Nick Spitzley : 22 points, 8-16 from the floor, 6-11 from 3-point range

Bruno Solomun : 13 points, six rebounds UP NEXT The Timberwolves will travel to Michigan Tech Saturday (December 2). Game time is set for 3 p.m.