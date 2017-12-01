Do your kids know how to behave at the dinner table?

When you take the kids out to eat it can be a chore to get them to sit still.

When they're all settled in, though, do they know how to behave at the dinner table?

Parenting site Red Tricycle lists a bunch of behaviors kids should have down by age 10, including waiting for everyone else to sit down before digging in, and placing a napkin in your lap before chowing down.

Of course, they should know not to talk with food in their mouth, double-dipping is a no-no, and so is playing with their food.

How do you teach your kids manners at the dinner table?

Join the conversation and share your thoughts on TV5 Facebook page using #WhereMomsMeet.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.