Power outage planned in St. Louis this weekend

If you lose power early Saturday morning in St. Louis, don't be alarmed.

The city is planning a power outage from 1 to 6 a.m. tomorrow as part of the final stages of a power project.

All properties north of the Pine River will be affected by this outage as well as both properties and downtown businesses.

Approximate outage locations include:

North of the Pine River

Both sides of Union Street from the north city limits to and including the Michigan State Police office on Union Street, North of M-46 (Washington) and West of Main Street except the block bounded by M-46 (S), Saginaw Street (N), Pine Street (E) and Delaware Street (W)

South of M-46, West of Delaware St. North of Hazel extended and west of the Pine River, except the block bounded by M-46 (N), West Tyrell (S), Bankson (W) and Delaware (E)

Both sides of Michigan Ave from State Street to Crawford Street extended, including the city's public library, East side of Michigan Avenue to West side of S. Mill St, from Crawford extended, to Collison Way, Frontage properties south of M-46 between Pine and Michigan;

Frontage properties west of Main Street from M-46 to West Tyrell

South of West Tyrell to R.R. and between Main Street and South Mill Street, except the city fire station, the south side of M-46 to the north side of Crawford Street, between Main Street and Franklin Street

