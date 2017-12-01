Pleasant weekend ahead to start December

It may be hard to believe but November has passed us by and the month of December starts today! And instead of starting the month with bitter cold, we're actually starting quite mild and that's a trend we expect to continue right into your weekend.

If you have any shopping to do, still need to put the lights up outside, or have last minute yard work to get done, this is the weekend to do it!

Today & Tonight

Skies are clearing out in Mid-Michigan this morning as any leftover cloud cover from yesterday is quickly departing the region. As you can imagine, temperatures are dropping, with plenty of readings in the 20s out the door. Thankfully, winds have died down, so the wind chill is quite minimal in many areas.

Despite the chilly start, our temperatures will warm up quite a bit today into the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine through our Friday. Winds will stay light out of the south southwest all day long, which should keep wind chills from becoming overly harsh.

If you have Friday evening plans, things look fantastic! You'll have no need for an umbrella tonight and the only thing you'll need to prepare for will be temperatures falling into the 30s after sunset, which is at 5:01 PM by the way.

Cloud cover will be increasing as the evening goes on, with a trend to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight period. Even with the cloud cover, we do expect dry conditions to win out. That cloud cover, with the company of a light southwesterly wind, will keep temperatures in the 30s in most areas for overnight lows.

Saturday & Sunday

Those mostly cloudy conditions overnight will continue right into Saturday morning, but we should see gradual clearing through the day. Folks farther to the east, it will take a bit longer, but there will be some sun before the day is over.

Southwesterly flow will keep rolling tomorrow, which should take temperatures into the middle and upper 40s for Saturday afternoon. Winds should be fairly light on Saturday as well.

Skies will be quite clear on Saturday night into Sunday, which will lead to a colder start on Sunday morning, but the sun isn't going anywhere. We may be a touch cooler than Saturday thanks to the colder start, but middle 40s and upper 40s still look like a reasonable target on Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy this weather while we have it, that big cool down is ahead toward the middle of next week. Have a great weekend!

