'Wonder' inspires Michigan mom to share son's journey with facial deformities

A new film inspired a Michigan mother to share her son's very personal story.

"Wonder" stars Julia Roberts as the mother of boy born with craniofacial deformities.

The story takes viewers on the family's daily journey, plagued with adversity and kindness.

Eight-year-old Easton Hirdes has a similar story.

He was born without a nose and other issues.

On the first day of his life, doctors put him on a breathing machine. A feeding tube was also required, and is still necessary.

The family spent weeks traveling to specialists from Florida to Chicago.

"His face was severely deformed. His head was misshapen. His feet were not normal,” said Easton’s mother, April Hirdes. "The surgeries are not without risk, they've been a bit gruesome. He's struggled at times."

The Hirdes family read the book "Wonder" and recently enjoyed the new movie.

April Hirdes said they're sharing their still-unfolding story as they push for a more non-judgmental society.

