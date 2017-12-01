It's National Pie Day!

A day to celebrate the delicacy that is as American as...well, apple pie!

December 1 is National Pie Day.

Obviously, pies are delicious but they’re also indelible part of our culture. For politicians on the campaign trail, pies are a go-to everyman staple.

They’re also a perfect way to humiliate a public figure.

Pie-eating contests have been sweetening county fairs and festivals for decades. There are even board games that let you take a pie in the kisser.

So whether they’re bite-sized, or larger than life, mundane, or music to your taste buds, pies are a regular slice of Americana.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.