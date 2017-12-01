Fire rips through Flint home - WNEM TV 5

Fire rips through Flint home

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Fire Department contained a house fire on early Friday morning.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 1 on E. Jackson and Bonbright. 

>>Slideshow: See more photos<<

When firefighters arrived they found the home engulfed in flames. 

The fire department said the residence was vacant and decided to let the house burn while making sure the fire did not spread.

Batallion Chief Steve Cobb said there were no injuries during the incident.

Cheif Cobb also said there have been several recent fires in that neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.