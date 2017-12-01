Fire rips through Flint home

The Flint Fire Department contained a house fire on early Friday morning.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 1 on E. Jackson and Bonbright.

When firefighters arrived they found the home engulfed in flames.

The fire department said the residence was vacant and decided to let the house burn while making sure the fire did not spread.

Batallion Chief Steve Cobb said there were no injuries during the incident.

Cheif Cobb also said there have been several recent fires in that neighborhood.

