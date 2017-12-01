Stolen memorial bench found during building inspection - WNEM TV 5

Stolen memorial bench found during building inspection

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw Township Police Source: Saginaw Township Police
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A memorial bench stolen from a Mid-Michigan plaza has been found.

Jack Provenzano’s father passed away 14 years ago. He visited the Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township frequently, so the family decide to install a memorial bench nearby.

The bench was moved in front of Shahi Restaurant after Kroger remodeled this year, but recently the bench was stolen.

"Kind of a surprise to us after 14 years why this bench would be taken. You can't really use it publicly. My father's name is engraved onto it," Provenzano said.

Saginaw Township Police said Friday, Dec. 1  the bench was found during an inspection of one of the buildings being remodeled in the plaza. The bench was found behind the building. It's unclear how it got there. 

Police said the businesses in the area did not have surveillance video that showed the theft.

They are asking anyone with information to call police.

