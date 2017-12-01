Viewing conditions for this weekend's supermoon

Beyond a few minor speed bumps, the weather has been fairly pleasant around Mid-Michigan this week and is expected to keep rolling right into our weekend. This weather will not only be helpful for any last minute things you need to get done outdoors, but it will also help us get a glimpse at the next supermoon!

Curious about this weekend's supermoon and what's so special about it? Check out this article here: http://www.wnem.com/story/36967210/the-2017-supermoon-how-to-see-it-and-get-the-best-photo.

Our weather in Mid-Michigan should be fairly cooperative when it comes to viewing the latest version of the supermoon this upcoming weekend. The moon is expected to appear 16% brighter and 7% larger on Sunday night, but Saturday night should provide a great early look.

We'll start Saturday with plenty of cloud cover but should clear out fairly well through the afternoon. A few high clouds will be passing through after the sun sets, but we should be able to sneak in some viewing time during the evening hours.

On Sunday night when it's expected to be brighter and larger, we will have a few more clouds on the horizon, more than Saturday, but it still appears right now that skies will be partly cloudy, with mostly high level clouds, which shouldn't block out the supermoon completely.

If you are able to snap a picture of the moon over the weekend, remember that you can post it to our Facebook page or email it to us at wnem@wnem.com.

We'll keep an eye on the cloud trends over the weekend and get all of the latest forecasts with Meteorologist Dan Giroux on Saturday and Sunday!

