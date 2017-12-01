Former home of Detroit Lions to be demolished this weekend - WNEM TV 5

Former home of Detroit Lions to be demolished this weekend

Source: AP Images. Nov. 2, 2005 Source: AP Images. Nov. 2, 2005
PONTIAC, MI (WNEM) -

The former home of the Detroit Lions will be demolished this weekend.

The City of Pontiac issued a demolition permit to the Adamo Group for the Pontiac Silverdome.  

The job will last months, but will start with a partial implosion of the 400,000 square-foot stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman said the nearly 130-acre site will be "one of the hottest properties" for development in southeastern Michigan. The Silverdome is owned by Triple Investment Group.

