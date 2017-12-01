Michigan's minimum wage to rise 35 cents to $9.25 an hour

When the calendar flips to 2018 millions of workers across the country will get a raise.

Michigan will see a bump in minimum wage beginning Jan. 1, 2018. The wage will go from $8.90 an hour to $9.25.

This is the final increase under a 2014 law that gradually boosted the minimum by 25 percent.

Starting in 2019, it will rise with inflation every year unless the unemployment rate is high.

For more information, you can call the toll-free telephone number of the Wage and Hour division at 855-464-9243 or visit the agency’s website.

