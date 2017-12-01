Brew Ha-Ha tickets on sale now!

Get ready, two nights of drinks and laughs are coming to Mid-Michigan.

On January 12th and 13th Brew Ha-Ha is back in Saginaw.

You can catch comedians and breweries at the Dow Event Center starting at 5 p.m.

There will be two comedy shows each night, and more than 40 breweries serving beer, cider, and meads.

General admission is $25, and that will get you entry into the beer tasting, two comedy shows, along with six beer sample tickets and a souvenir pint glass.

Also, don’t forget your driver. A general admission designated driver ticket is $15 and will get you into the event and two comedy shows.

There is also a group discount and more sample tickets available.

>>Click here for details and to buy your tickets now<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.