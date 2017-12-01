Need help picking the right Christmas tree? Read this

Getting ready to pick out your Christmas tree? We're here to help you narrow down that all-important tree selection. Keep reading to learn more about the characteristics of different tree types.

White Pine: It has soft, flexible needles and a bluish-green color. Needles are 2 ½ - 5 inches long. They have good needle retention, but little aroma. They aren’t recommended for heavy ornaments.

White Spruce: It is excellent for ornaments, its short, stiff needles are ½ to ¾ inch long and have a blunt tip. The trees are bluish-green to green in color but have a bad aroma when needles are crushed. The needle retention is better in a white spruce than it is among other spruces.

Fraser Fir: Branches on this tree turn slightly upward. They have good form and needle-retention. They are dark blue-green and have a pleasant scent.

Concolor Fir: These small, narrow needles are about 1 to 1 ½ inches in length. They have good needle retention and a pleasing aroma and shape.

Douglas-Fir: These soft needles are dark green to blue-green in color and are approximately 1 to 1 ½ inches in length. When crushed, the needles have a sweet fragrance. They are one of the top major Christmas tree species in the U.S.

Balsam Fir: Needles are ¾ to 1 ½ inches in length and last a very long time. The tree is dark green and retains a pleasing fragrance throughout the Christmas season.

Scotch Pine: With needles approximately 1 inch in length, they don’t even fall when they’re dry, providing excellent needle retention. The color is bright green and it is a common Christmas tree in the U.S.

Noble Fir: The needles turn upward, exposing the lower branches. Known for its beauty, the noble fir also has stiff branches making it good for heavy ornaments.

Blue Spruce: Sharp needles are 1 – ½ inches in length. The species is bluish-gray in color and has a bad odor when needles are crushed. It has good needle retention.

Fake trees: No maintenance, no aroma, no allergies. Storage area needed.

Special thanks to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.