Thieves targeting vehicles in Clare County

Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle larcenies that have happened over the past two weeks.

From the Thanksgiving holiday to the end of November, the sheriff’s department received 12 larceny cases from vehicle complaints.

The sheriff’s department found that most of the cars were unlocked, while a few were locked.

In the City of Harrison there were four inside Mostetler Trailer Park and one on Westlawn Road.

In Hayes Township there were four to three vehicles on Lee St. and one on Helen Road.

In Surrey Township there were two in the Oakridge Subdivision.

In Redding Township there was one incident.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (989) 539-7166.

