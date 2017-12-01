Mid-Michigan man wins $1 million playing lottery

A Fenton man won $1 million playing the Powerball.

Edmond Nicaj, 41, matched the five white balls from Wednesday's drawing - 24, 26, 28, 59, 63.

He bought his winning ticket at the Great Lakes Family Restaurant, 963 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville.

“I buy a Powerball ticket every once in a while and it really paid off this time,” Nicaj said. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing, and couldn’t stop jumping around. My kids heard me and came running upstairs to check on me and then they started jumping around. My 6-year-old asked me how many zeros would be on my check.”

Nicaj claimed his prize from the lottery headquarters on Friday.

He plans to pay bills and set money aside for his six children, he said.

“Winning feels good because it helps. It takes away so much stress and pressure,” Nicaj said.

The next Powerball drawing is at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday on WNEM-TV5.

