Despite pipe replacement, Flint residents still don't trust water

Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
The woman found dead outside her Genesee Township home on Wednesday was a police officer, police said.More >
The woman found dead outside her Genesee Township home on Wednesday was a police officer, police said.More >
An excruciatingly awkward highlight reel has been circulating over social media since Lauer's sudden downfall on Wednesday, when NBC fired him for inappropriate sexual behavior.More >
An excruciatingly awkward highlight reel has been circulating over social media since Lauer's sudden downfall on Wednesday, when NBC fired him for inappropriate sexual behavior.More >
It was a Thanksgiving road trip gone wrong.More >
It was a Thanksgiving road trip gone wrong.More >
A police department offered to bring the coffee and donuts after it was accidentally invited to a party via text message, but there’s a good chance the officers won’t be attending.More >
A police department offered to bring the coffee and donuts after it was accidentally invited to a party via text message, but there’s a good chance the officers won’t be attending.More >
Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
Welcoming a newborn into the family should be a joyous occasion for any household, but one family's joy was cut short when tragedy struck.More >
Welcoming a newborn into the family should be a joyous occasion for any household, but one family's joy was cut short when tragedy struck.More >
A memorial bench stolen from a Mid-Michigan plaza has been found.More >
A memorial bench stolen from a Mid-Michigan plaza has been found.More >
Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.More >
Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.More >
One Michigan Democrat running for office has a suggestion for how to end sexual harassment.More >
One Michigan Democrat running for office has a suggestion for how to end sexual harassment.More >