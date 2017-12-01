Despite pipe replacement, Flint residents still don't trust water

Work continues to bring Mid-Michigan's largest city back to full strength while residents face the prospect of another holiday without safe drinking water.

April 25, 2014 is a day Gina Luster said changed her life forever.

That date marked the beginning of Flint's water crisis.

Luster said she was like many Flint residents drinking lead tainted water.

Research shows the water quality in Flint has steadily improved, but Luster said that's too little too late for her. She said the damage to her body is already done.

"I was having growths and they were sending them off, testing them for cancer. Then I had to have a hysterectomy. Then bacteria kept forming in my breast. I thought I had breast cancer. I've had three surgeries on that. So it's just been one thing after another," Luster said.

Nakiya Wakes believes Flint's water affected her as well.

"I was pregnant with twins and lost both of my twins in 2015," Wakes said.

She claims her lost twins are part of the human casualties of the water crisis.

State government officials Nick Lyon and Eden Wells are facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in the water crisis.

Wakes believes Gov. Rick Snyder belongs in a courtroom as well.

"He should be behind bards. He should not be governing the state of Michigan. He is the reason why we're in the predicament we're in," Wakes said.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Flint city leaders announced nearly 6,000 lead service lines have been replaced.

However, Wakes and Luster said they don't trust the infrastructure or the government that's working to improve it.

"We can get water from heaven at this point, but once it hits our infrastructure it's contaminated. It's no good," Luster said.

