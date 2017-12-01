Crews recover missing kayaker from northern Michigan lake

Authorities say they have found the body of man in a northern Michigan lake who was last seen over the weekend.

Grand Traverse County sheriff's officials say deputies pulled the body of 46-year-old John Murray White of Traverse City from Lake Skegemog Friday morning after three days of searching. He was reported missing on Tuesday by family.

White's kayak and life jackets had been recovered across the lake. His family told deputies he frequently kayaked the lake off Grand Traverse Bay.

Sheriff's officials say the investigation continues, including determining the cause and manner of White's death. Early findings suggest the death was accidental.

