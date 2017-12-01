Local families continue tradition of buying real pine trees

It’s the first weekend of December and Christmas tree farms are in the middle of their holiday rush.

Chopping down a fresh Christmas tree is a rather old tradition, but it’s one that Kluck’s Nursery in Saginaw helps to keeps alive throughout the holiday season.

“This is probably my third or fourth year coming to Kluck’s,” said Forrest Connors, a resident of Saginaw. “They always have good trees and they always take care of us.”

“It’s a science, they got it down to a science,” said David Connors, a resident of Saginaw. “It’s pretty easy for them, nothing too hard.”

Coming to Kluck’s Nursery is an experience in itself with the sights, the sounds, but even more importantly, the smells. You can almost imagine the aroma of these trees.

The smell and just having a real tree in your house is something special,” said Tom Kluck, the owner of the nursery.

The Kluck family has been in the Christmas trees business for four generations, but he said the business has definitely evolved.

“We service our customers a lot more than we used to, with the bailer, the shaker, a tree drill that is for certain stands that we sell,” Kluck said.

Kluck said the Frazer fir is one of the this season’s most popular pines.

“It’s the top-selling tree nowadays, short needles, firm branches for the ornaments, the needles retain real well in the house, so it’s a very, very nice tree,” Kluck said.

Kluck said artificial trees did change things for a while, but the tradition of families cutting down their own tree is making a come back.

“When the artificial came, it was nicer,” Kluck said. Maybe 20 years ago we saw a dip, but now we’ve seen increases the last five years in a row.”

AAA Michigan reminds you to transport your trees home safely and responsibly. The auto club warns that an improperly secured tree can come off while you’re driving and hitting other vehicles or leaving dangerous debris on the road.

