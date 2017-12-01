Family seeks help getting son to doctor's appointments

One single mother's son is battling the complications of cancer months after going into remission.

While life continues to punch back, she is working hard to keep a smile on both their faces.

Prescilla Escamilla is by all accounts a super mom.

Last year TV5 introduced you to her and her son Xavier. At the time he was an 11-year-old boy with autism who was also diagnosed with leukemia.

Xavier's younger sister ended up donating bone marrow last December to help safe his life.

Getting Xavier to all of his appointments was already challenging enough before their latest road block.

"He's actually an inspiration to a lot of kids and he's a good kid. I'm just excited to see him making progress like an average kid," Escamilla said.

One year since his bone marrow transplant, Xavier is back in school playing with his friends and finally acting like a 12-year-old kid once again.

"He's learning to get on with every day life and just trying to build his strength back up," Escamilla said.

However, Xavier's battle is not over. His mom said since his transplant, he has relapsed once. That means more check-ups.

Xavier also has a feeding tube to help him gain weight.

He is in remission, but that still means many trips to Ann Arbor for doctor visits. But his family no longer has a car to take him there.

His mother said their car broke down beyond repair and she is not sure how they will manage.

"I can't get Xavier to appointments that are over and hour and a half away. I can't get to the grocery store. I live in the country. It's 12 miles away. So it's taking a toll on every day life," Escamilla said.

Xavier also had to switch schools so he could take the bus, which meant leaving his friends behind. His mom said that is affecting his spirits as well as his health.

"He usually goes half a day, but with transportation he's going a full day. It's taking a toll on him. He's very tired," Escamilla said.

Escamilla said she needs some help with the car, but knows this is just one battle on the road to recovery for Xavier.

"He worries about things around him constantly. What's the next step? And how are we going to do things? I just tell him God provides. Where there's a will, there's a way," she said.

If you can help the Escamilla family, email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com.

