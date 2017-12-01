Small town has big holiday spirit with Christmas in the Village

We have turned the calendar to the month of December and we all know what that means.

The holiday season is here and one local small town has some big Christmas spirit.

The small town of Reese is kicking off their big holiday celebration and it all starts with Christmas in the Village.

“It’s awesome,” said Kyleene Nelson, with Reese's Chamber of Commerce. “I attended this event as a child. Now I get to have a big part in planning it too.”

Nelson was born and raised in Reese.

Year after year as a kid, she would drink hot chocolate while walking through the festively decorated town as part of its annual holiday celebration, but now she’s the one organizing it.

“Pony rides, face painting, there’s a photo booth, carriage rides, there’s going to be dancing in the streets, letters to Santa,” Nelson said.

Plus a parade.

Sarah Costello is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She said her grandmother was actually in the chamber when the event first came about.

“I’ve always come to this,” Costello said. “They had a business in town and I always helped decorate her window, so it’s really special.”

Costello said the businesses downtown continue to participate in the event.

“It’s just a really good opportunity for people to see what Reese has to offer,” Costello said. “We have a lot of really cute businesses and stores and I don’t think a lot of people expect that when they drive through town.”

Christmas in the village starts Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. in Reese.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.