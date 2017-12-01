Officer found dead outside home left impact on her community

In her short two and a half years as an officer, Tammy Bice left a lasting impact - not only on the force, but throughout the Mid-Michigan community.

It has been a tough week for the Grand Blanc Police Department after learning Officer Bice was found dead Wednesday morning at her Genesee Township home.

Her friends, family and colleagues are now remembering Bice for her deep love for animals and her willingness to help those in need, especially young children.

"I fell to my knees," said Many Walker, Bice's friend.

Walker can't believe the woman she calls her best friend is gone.

Walker said Bice loved animals - especially dogs - and was always there for them.

Walker runs the Divine Canine Rescue. Bice spent lots of time there volunteering.

"I get a call at two in the morning. It was a pregnant mom delivering puppies. She would literally do anything to help the animals, to help people," Walker said.

Bice was very involved in the community. She also helped out with Pets in Peril.

"She does some of the things that other people don't do. Transport dogs hours away and going into dangerous situations. And so you can't replace that," said Edith Campbell, runs Pets in Peril.

Campbell said Bice was like a daughter to her.

"I can't do without you Tammy. You can't be replaced," she said.

On Dec. 1, Campbell and Bice were supposed to be working together.

"I just seen her and we had plans for today to go on our usual dog run," Campbell said.

Now Campbell is forced to move on without Bice.

The same can be said for Walker. She said she would give anything to see her close friend one more time.

"I'd just hug her and tell her I love her," Walker said.

Bice also had a soft spot for children in need. During her time with the Grand Blanc police, Bice coordinated several fundraisers for local children battling cancer.

