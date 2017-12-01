Here’s a preview of the Holiday Walk in Flint

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without one long-term annual event here in Mid-Michigan.

The Flint Cultural Center is transforming into a winter wonderland for the annual Holiday Walk next week.

Just about everyone from age 1 to 92, love trains. Several of them walk through the elaborate winter wonderland inside the Sloan Museum.

The display was donated for the Holiday Walk this year. It took two or three people more than a week to set it up.

The Sloan Museum is just one of the locations within the Cultural Center where you can enjoy the Holiday Walk.

“We’ll have shows at Longway Planetarium, every building has something going on, Applewood, the Public Library, FIM, FIA, The Whiting,” said Caitie O'Niell, Sloan Museum employee.

There will also be a Christmas tree lighting right in the middle of the center.

Of course, Santa will be there for the big party on Tuesday night, but he won’t be arriving in his usual sleigh with reindeer.

“Santa will be arriving in his Corvette. You know when Santa comes around we want to make sure he does it in Flint style,” O'Niell said.

The Holiday Walk has become a tradition, like making snow angels and stringing lights on trees.

“It started out as our way to give back to the community and it’s turned into a wonderful tradition to kick off the holiday season,” O'Niell said.

While the Holiday Walk is free, attendants are asked to help out the less fortunate by bringing in personal care items, clothing and non-perishable food that will be donated to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

