Highland Township girl critically injured during dog attack

A 7-year-old Oakland County girl has been critically injured after an attack by two dogs her parents had taken in.

The sheriff's office says the dogs began biting the girl Thursday afternoon after she opened the gate to their pen outside her family's Highland Township home, northwest of Detroit.

The girl's mother was able to get the dogs back into the pen and suffered a deep bite to one of her arms. The girl suffered wounds to her neck and was being treated at a hospital.

Sheriff's officials say the family had received the dogs from a Humane Society in Pennsylvania. Oakland County authorities seized one of the dogs. The other escaped under the pen's fence.

The girl's parents signed four other dogs over to local Animal Control officials.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.