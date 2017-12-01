Police investigate shooting at Flint bus station, suspect at large

Police are investigating a shooting at the MTA Transit Center in Flint.

The shooting happened inside the center on E. 2nd Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is at large, but is no longer believed to be in the area, according to the Michigan State University Police Department.

The suspect is a male about 25-years-old, MSU police said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

