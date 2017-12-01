Police offer tips to protect your packages from being stolen

The online shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over.

Now it’s time for the deliveries to start hitting front porches, but it’s not just homeowners watching for those special deliveries.

“We’ve seen some people walking around that we’re not familiar with and we’re taking action to go out and find out who they are and why they’re in our neighborhoods,” said Jerry Thompson, Frankenmuth resident.

He said he and his neighbors have their eyes wide open for strangers, especially this time of year.

“Because of the increase of online purchases, I think we’re all aware that there’s gonna be more packages on porches and available for possible criminal activity,” Thompson said.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said they haven’t had any reports of stolen packages yet this year, but it always seems to happen.

He said there are some things residents can do to avoid getting robbed.

“You can schedule a time for delivery for when someone’s gonna be there. You can also have the carrier hold it and you can pick it up at that facility instead of having it delivered to the house,” Kaiser said.

Thompson said what works best in his neighborhood is everyone looking out for each other. He has a message for anyone thinking about causing some trouble this holiday season.

“I would recommend they not. Usually the risk isn’t worth the penalty,” Thompson said.

If you live in a more secluded area and there aren’t that many people around, you are not completely out of luck. There are programs you can join to help you out.

One of which is UPS My Choice. If you opt in you will get real time updates on exactly when your package will be delivered.

