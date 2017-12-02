Isn't it supposed to get colder in December?

Once December rolls around, the notion that the weather should be getting colder becomes more apparent. That's not exactly the case today. In fact, with temperatures well above average for this time of year, it's easy to forget that we are into December already. Of course, you'll definitely know it's December by the middle of next week.

Today

Clouds will slowly be exiting over the course of the day and skies will be bright and sunny by the middle of the afternoon. It will be a great day to get out and put up those lights before temperatures really start to cool down next week. Highs today will be pushing 50 degrees in many locations. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how warm it is in your neighborhood. To top it all off, winds will be relatively light out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear across Mid-Michigan overnight. Folks hoping to check out the supermoon tonight will be in luck as a result. The viewing will be great, but make sure you're prepared to deal with some cool weather. While not out of the ordinary for this time of year, temperatures will be dropping to around 30 degrees, but it will still be chilly if you're staying outside for any long periods of time. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be another beautiful day across Mid-Michigan with high pressure overhead. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs won't be quite as warm as today, but you'll still have another shot to put up those lights as highs top out in the upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Early Next Week

Big changes to our weather are headed our way by the middle of next week, but before we get there, we'll have to dodge a few raindrops on Monday. Once a cold front passes through, we'll see a change from rain to snow on Tuesday. The big change will be the difference in temperatures as we move into the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low 50s on Monday, but will struggle to rise near 30 by Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.