Candidate calls State Capitol a "locker room"

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan's State Capitol has a "locker room atmosphere" where it's not uncommon for female lawmakers and employees to face sexual harassment.

The Lansing Democrat served in the State Legislature for 14 years.

Whitmer tells the Associated Press that she once faced "very lewd" and "totally inappropriate" comments directed at her by a male senator while in the Senate Chamber.

The candidate for Michigan's top public office says she believes the "locker room dynamic" exists because there are not enough female legislators in Lansing.

