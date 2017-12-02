November auto sales take a dip - WNEM TV 5

November auto sales take a dip

DETROIT (AP) -

U.S. auto sales numbers for November are expected to drop slightly after an early fall boost attributed to Mother Nature.

Sales of new cars and trucks jumped in September and October after major hurricanes slammed the Gulf Coast and Florida, destroying thousands of vehicles.

Kelley Blue Book projects November sales to drop 1 percent compared to last year.

General Motors numbers fell 3 percent for the month while Fiat Chrysler was down 4 percentage points.

There was good news from Ford which reported a 7 percent boost in sales.

