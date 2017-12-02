Damaged wind turbine taken down in Reese

A wind turbine, that was damaged earlier this year, will be torn down in Reese.

The turbine is located at the Tuscola Bay Wind Energy Center on Gera Road near Hack Road.

Crews are taking down the tower, turbine, and blades due to a mechanical problem that developed in one blade in June.

The turbine will be replaced at a later date.

