Damaged wind turbine taken down in Reese

In her short two and a half years as an officer, Tammy Bice left a lasting impact - not only on the force, but throughout the Mid-Michigan community.More >
In her short two and a half years as an officer, Tammy Bice left a lasting impact - not only on the force, but throughout the Mid-Michigan community.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl.More >
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
A memorial bench stolen from a Mid-Michigan plaza has been found.More >
A memorial bench stolen from a Mid-Michigan plaza has been found.More >
A 7-year-old Oakland County girl has been critically injured after an attack by two dogs her parents had taken in.More >
A 7-year-old Oakland County girl has been critically injured after an attack by two dogs her parents had taken in.More >
The woman found dead outside her Genesee Township home on Wednesday was a police officer, police said.More >
The woman found dead outside her Genesee Township home on Wednesday was a police officer, police said.More >
It had all the hallmarks of a mundane assignment Ryan Holets could quickly clear from the call log, but it didn't turn out that way.More >
It had all the hallmarks of a mundane assignment Ryan Holets could quickly clear from the call log, but it didn't turn out that way.More >
A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high BAC. He has no identification, but has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do?More >
A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high BAC. He has no identification, but has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do?More >