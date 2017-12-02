Congressman Kildee holds talk about GOP tax bill in Flint

Congressmen Dan Kildee is holding an event to talk about the GOP tax bill with local residents.

>>Slideshow: Lunch and Listen with Congressman Kildee<<

Kildee will hold a “Lunch and Listen” event with Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chair Keith Ellison.

Ellison and Kildee will be talking about the Republican tax plan currently before Congress at the Insight Institute of Neurology, 4800 Saginaw Street, Flint.

They will be speaking about how the Democratic Party is working to give more opportunities and economic security to Michigan families.

During Ellison's stop in Michigan, he will also be visiting Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Northville, and Livonia to talk with residents.

The event is on Nov. 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and free to the public.

Congressman Kildee released this statement about Republicans tax bill.

Michiganders are working harder than ever to make ends meet. They deserve real bipartisan tax reform that puts working people first. Unfortunately, this Republican tax plan being rushed through Congress does not help the middle class. It only helps the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations. In the middle of the night, Republicans voted to raise taxes on tens of millions of middle class families and give huge tax cuts to the top 1 percent of Americans and multinational corporations. If you are a homeowner, a parent, a student or a caretaker of a sick family member, you will see your taxes go up under this terrible plan. Republicans want the middle class to pay more in taxes while large corporations get a permanent tax cut. Congress must start over and get tax reform right. Both parties should come together and focus on real tax relief for middle class Americans, not just on more tax breaks for those at the very top.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.