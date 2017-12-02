Driver hospitalized from crashing car into house

A vehicle has crashed into a house in Bangor Township.

At 2:35 p.m. on Dec. 2, Bay County Central Dispatch reported the accident.

The house is located at 4200 Richmark Lane, between Bangor Road and State Street Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was pinned in the car when the accident happened.

The car is lodged in the house and firefighters are working to remove it.

The driver is in serious condition and was taken to McLaren Hospital.

Police are trying to determine whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The homeowner was not injured in the accident.

